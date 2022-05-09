Ukraine crisis: Amritsar traders seek government help
Upset over the impact of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine on the economy and trade, Amritsar-based traders on Sunday sought help from the government to overcome their losses.
The annual general house meeting of the Amritsar Distributors Association was held here, where their president Anil Kapoor and chairman Hira Lal Gambhir demanded interest-free financial assistance to the businessmen in this financial crisis.
Kapoor claimed that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has led to an increase in the prices of petroleum goods and every product has come under the grip of inflation.
Kapoor said that earlier due to the pandemic and now due to the rise in the prices of petroleum products, the condition of the traders was deteriorating. Due to the increase in the prices of products, the purchasing power of the people has been affected and the stocks of goods are increasing in warehouses. Fewer sales have also led to delays in payments and hence distributors are moving towards a financial crisis, he said.
Soon, drive to regulate movement of e-rickshaws in Lucknow
Lucknow To prevent haphazardly parked e-rickshaws from blocking roads and causing traffic snarls, the district administration, department of transport, traffic police and Lucknow Municipal Corporation will regulate their movement, deciding their routes and parking stands. An LMC official said, “Streamlining and regulating the movements of e-rickshaws across the state capital is necessary to decongest busy roads at the earliest.”
Guv Malik: Country heading towards destruction
MEERUT Governor of Meghalaya Satyapal Malik said on Sunday that the country was heading towards destruction. Malik visited Muzaffarnagar where he was felicitated at different places in Baghra and Mansoorpur. He belongs to Hisawda village of Baghpat district. He further said that there were no discussions on inflation and unemployment. Youths were wandering on the roads without jobs but no one was discussing these issues. Instead, fake and irrelevant issues were being discussed.
Hanuman Chalisa to be played over Loudspeaker at temples, says Sri Rama Sene chief Muthalik
Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said the playing of Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or Omkara or devotional songs will commence at over 1,000 temples in Karnataka at 5 AM from May 9, as he accused the state government of having failed to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.
To ensure transparency, Karnataka forms committee to vet tenders above ₹50cr
The Karnataka government on Sunday announced the setting up of a three-member committee to screen all tenders above ₹50 crore in what appears to be an attempt to rid itself of the piling allegations of corruption. Members of the committee will get remuneration of ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively. Ramesh Jarkiholi was forced to step down after a woman accused him of a “job-for-sex” scandal in March last year.
‘Man held for clashes participated in peace meets to avoid arrest’
A man arrested in connection with the communal violence in Jahangirpuri on April 16 took part in “peace committee” meetings in the region after the clashes to ensure no suspicion was cast on him, the police said on Sunday, a day after arresting one Tabrez Alam, as videos emerged on social media showing him giving a speech during a peace meeting. When contacted, Usha Rangnani, DCP (north-west), called the investigation completely independent.
