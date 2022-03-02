Ukraine crisis: Haryana helpdesk set up at Mumbai airport from today
Haryana government has decided to setup a helpdesk at Mumbai airport to help students returning from Ukraine and it will start functioning from Wednesday. The state has sent three police personnel and a HAFED official to Mumbai to run this helpdesk and make arrangements for students of Haryana arriving in Mumbai to reach Delhi, an official spokesperson said. The Haryana government has already setup a helpdesk at Delhi airport. CM Manohar Lal Khattar said he is closely monitoring the situation and constantly taking updates from the officials.
Jalandhar admn officials reach out to affected families
There are about 28 such families in Jalandhar-1 sub-division, 18 in Jalandhar-2, four in Phillaur and one each in Nakodar and Shahkot sub-divisions.
The officials, including sub-divisional magistrates, tehsildars and nayab tehsildars, also spoke to some of the stranded students over phone.
Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said the state government understands the pain of the affected families and stands by them in this crucial hour.
Kashmir admn helpline
Srinagar: The divisional administration of Kashmir on Tuesday established a helpline for stranded residents or students of Kashmir in Ukraine to provide them assistance from the government. According to the administration, the affected persons or their family members can contact on phone numbers---01942457312 and 01942473135 for any sort of assistance from the government.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.