Ukraine crisis: Haryana helpdesk set up at Mumbai airport from today

Haryana government has decided to setup a helpdesk at Mumbai airport to help students returning from Ukraine and it will start functioning from Wednesday. The state has sent three police personnel and a HAFED official to Mumbai to run this helpdesk and make arrangements for students of Haryana arriving in Mumbai to reach Delhi, an official spokesperson said. The Haryana government has already setup a helpdesk at Delhi airport. CM Manohar Lal Khattar said he is closely monitoring the situation and constantly taking updates from the officials.

Jalandhar admn officials reach out to affected families

Jalandhar Officials of the Jalandhar administration reached out to the families of students stranded in Ukraine and apprised them of the steps being taken for their safe evacuation.

There are about 28 such families in Jalandhar-1 sub-division, 18 in Jalandhar-2, four in Phillaur and one each in Nakodar and Shahkot sub-divisions.

The officials, including sub-divisional magistrates, tehsildars and nayab tehsildars, also spoke to some of the stranded students over phone.

Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said the state government understands the pain of the affected families and stands by them in this crucial hour.

Kashmir admn helpline

Srinagar: The divisional administration of Kashmir on Tuesday established a helpline for stranded residents or students of Kashmir in Ukraine to provide them assistance from the government. According to the administration, the affected persons or their family members can contact on phone numbers---01942457312 and 01942473135 for any sort of assistance from the government.