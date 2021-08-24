Ultras will be welcomed back with open arms if they accept their mistake: Northern army commander

Lieutenant General YK Joshi, Army Commander, Northern Command on Monday said the youths who are on the path of terrorism will be given a second chance to come back and integrate with their families.

The army commander said this while interacting with a group of people and their family members, who were rescued by the army 23 years ago from Gurez forests.

He said the youth on path of terrorism will be given a second chance to join the mainstream and lead a normal life.

Joshi said that parents have an important role to play in ensuring that their children do not follow the path of violence.

“Army is steadfast in its resolve of ethical conduct and ensuring full support to those who want to leave the path of violence,” he said while speaking at a function in Mansbal.

“On 23 Aug, 1998, 23 young boys were apprehended while attempting to cross the LoC. These boys were being compelled into a path of militancy through false promises Abdul Hamid @ Bambar Khan and were taken to PoK. Over a period of 10 days from 4 Aug to 14 Aug 1998, Bambar Khan, had collected boys, all within 18 years of age, either by force or through radicalization and had kept them in the dense jungles of Ajas. Thereafter the group moved across the Shamsha Bari range into Gurez Tulail Valley, with the aim of going across the LoC, into POK (sic),” said Col Emron Musavi, defence spokesperson.

“An operation was launched. The soldiers held fire as the terrorists accompanying these youths had run away taking cover of the thick foliage and vegetation. These young boys on seeing the soldiers, shouted for help and immediately surrendered. The troops helped them to cross the river and escorted them to Gurez, where they were given food, water and beds to sleep and later on reunited with their parents,” he added.

He said the rescued boys, are now leading normal, happy lives and are married and have families.