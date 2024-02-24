‘Uncle’ molests Class 10 student in moving auto in Ludhiana

The Sadar Jagraon police booked a Galib Kalan village resident for allegedly molesting a Class 10 student in a moving auto. The victim along with her other classmates had hired the auto to reach Sherpur Kalan village to appear in a board examination. (HT File Photo)

According to police, the victim was known to the accused and used to address him as “uncle”.

The victim along with her other classmates had hired the auto to reach Sherpur Kalan village to appear in a board examination.

The accused has been identified as Baljinder Singh of Galib Kalan village. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the father of the victim. The complainant stated that his daughter is a student of Class 10 at a government school. Her examination centre was established in Government Senior Secondary School, Sherpur Kalan.

The complainant added that his daughter along with her other classmates had hired the auto of Baljinder Singh, who is known to them, to reach the examination centre. After reaching home his daughter looked distressed. On being asked, the girl stated that the accused made her sit on the front seat of the three-wheeler beside him and started touching her inappropriately and molested her. When she raised an objection, the accused threatened her to keep mum. The accused also stated that if she would raise an alarm, she would face harassment from society.

Sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under section 354A of the IPC and section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been lodged against the accused at Sadar Jagraon police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.