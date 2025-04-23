Under attack, Congress plans strategy to ‘expose BJP’s lies’

Under attack from the BJP, Himachal Pradesh Congress comes together to deliberate on preparing strategy to counter the BJP what they claimed a false narrative. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with Congress state chief Pratibha Singh and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

Apart from the chief minister, Congress state president Pratibha Singh, ministers, Congress MLAs, chairman, vice chairman of board corporations, candidates for the 2022 Assembly elections and presidents of various frontal organizations of Congress are participating in the meeting held at Rajiv Bhawan. The meeting was called on the instructions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Even when the BJP accused Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of “non-cooperation” in Central projects, Congress terms it as “pack of lies”.

Union minister of state for road transport and highways Ajay Tamta, who reached Shimla on Tuesday, lashed out at Congress government saying, “The state government is not cooperating for the central projects, we want to do a lot in Himachal.”

Tamta, who was in Shimla to attend Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Sabha, said, “The state government is not cooperating. We are facing a lot of issues with land acquistion for the development of roads in the state. The state government is not giving certificates on time. The DPRs are not being made on time.”

Reacting sharply, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said, “BJP does misleading propaganda. The Congress party will prepare a strategy to answer the lies of BJP in today’s meeting”.

On Tamta’s claims, the CM said, “The minister should take complete information, as the work accelerated after the Congress government came. The land acquisition law is of the Centre and no one stopped the Centre from land acquisition. During the tenure of Congress, the work of roads and four lanes is going on rapidly”.

Lashing out at saffron party, Sukhu said, “Lying has become a habit of BJP. BJP is lying in the National Herald case too”.