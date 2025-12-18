Underpass to connect Haryana’s Ambala railway station, bus stand: Vij

Haryana transport minister Anil Vij said that pedestrian access between the bus stand and railway station in Ambala Cantonment will now be easier with a modern underpass. As soon as these are received, the underpass construction process will begin, the minister said.

The underpass will be constructed beneath the GT Road, providing convenience to a large number of travellers, commuting between the two, Vij said.

He further informed that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has prepared a plan to construct the underpass and since it is also located within the jurisdiction of the Railways and Haryana Roadways, NOCs have been sought from both the departments.

Ambala Cantonment railway station is one of North India’s busiest railway stations, serving millions of passengers daily while the Ambala Cantonment bus stand, located opposite the station on the GT Road, serves thousands of passengers travelling by hundreds of buses.

“As both the railway station and bus stand are important junctions, the number of passengers walking between the railway station and the bus stand is very high. Between them lies the busy GT Road, which is heavily congested with traffic. Passengers and locals face difficulties commuting between the bus stand and the railway station, and the underpass will address this issue,” he said.

“According to the plan prepared by the National Highway Authority, the underpass will be built near the bus stand’s GT Road exit gate, running below the GT Road and ending near the railway escalator. Its length will be approximately 60 metres. The underpass will have lighting and other amenities, and to prevent waterlogging, pumps will also be installed for water disposal,” Vij added.