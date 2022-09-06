Undertrial who escaped from Ambala civil hospital arrested

:A day after an undertrial Central Jail inmate escaped from police custody after he was brought to the civil hospital for treatment, he was nabbed by the police within 24 hours on Monday.

The accused, Prince of Ambala, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for allegedly stealing rail track equipment in June this year and was lodged inside the Central Jail, police said.

On Friday, he had complained about some health-related issues inside the jail and was brought to the district civil hospital by two cops, where he was admitted to the ‘Convict Ward’ on the second floor.

A police spokesperson said that on Sunday, he made an excuse to relieve himself around 8 pm and escaped from the washroom after breaking the window pane.

“After sneaking out, he climbed up using the pipes towards the terrace and fled. Now, a police team arrested him near Manji Sahib Gurudwara,” he added.

Inspector Gaurav Punia, station in-charge, Baldev Nagar police station, said a case was registered against him under Section 224 of the IPC.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said. “A departmental inquiry has been marked to DSP (HQ) and a report is awaited,” the SP said.