Unfortunate & condemnable: Sanjeev Arora on MEA’s denial to clear UK, Israel visit

Punjab’s industry & commerce and investment promotion minister Sanjeev Arora on Thursday said the Centre’s decision to refuse clearance to a delegation, led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, of which Arora was also a part, to visit the United Kingdom and Israel is “unfortunate and condemnable” Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sanjeev Arora (PTI)

The delegation was to visit the two countries next month to invite business leaders to invest in Punjab. It was part of the state government’s international outreach efforts in the run-up to the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit to be held in Mohali from March 13 to 15.

In a statement on Thursday, Arora said the development had dealt a needless blow to Punjab’s efforts to attract global investment and generate jobs for its youth. “These investments are not only creating employment opportunities for the youth, but are also contributing to the overall economic growth of the country. The MEA’s decision will certainly prove detrimental to Punjab’s economic growth, but we will not be deterred and will continue working relentlessly for the progress of the state,” he said.

He further said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) failed to offer any proper or clear explanation for blocking the visit abroad, even as earlier engagements in Japan and South Korea had yielded strong investor interest for the state. “Firstly, we would like to know the exact reason for this rejection. If the decision has been taken for political reasons, then it is extremely condemnable and unfortunate,” he said.

Arora urged the Government of India to immediately reconsider its decision.