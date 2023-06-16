Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana roadways bus vandalised in Fatehabad

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 16, 2023 11:43 PM IST

Unidentified persons smashed the windows of a Haryana roadways bus and assaulted the conductor, stealing his bag containing tickets and cash. Police have booked a man and others under various sections.

A group of 10 to 12 unidentified persons smashed the window panes of a Haryana roadways bus when it stopped to drop passengers at Kunal village bus stop on the Bhuna-Ratia route in Fatehabad on Thursday evening.

A police at the site of incident in Kunal village of Fatehabad on Friday.
The conductor, Rajat, said a group of masked men barged into the bus when passengers were deboarding at Kunal village bus stop and they started thrashing him.

“They snatched my bag containing tickets and cash. The accused threatened us not to ply the bus on Bhuna-Ratia route. They also smashed windows of the bus. We informed the police about the incident,” he added.

A spokesman of the Fatehabad police said the Ratia police have booked a man identified as Chinda and unidentified persons under various sections, including theft and act done by several persons in furtherance with common intention.

