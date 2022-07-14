Unidentified men enter Chandigarh school, brandish knife at teacher
In an alarming incident, two unidentified outsiders on Wednesday entered the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), RC1 Maloya, and threatened a school teacher with a knife.
The incident happened at around 1.55 pm when the duo entered the campus and ran into a few school teachers who asked them to leave the premises. The two accused had then brandished a knife at a teacher as well, before leaving the premises without harming anyone.
The teachers said the duo, alleged to be in an inebriated state, told them that they had to collect house keys from a student, who they claimed was their sister. School principal Manjeet Kaur Gill, meanwhile, said, “I have informed the department verbally about the incident but we will send the written report on Thursday. We will also try to confirm whether we actually have a girl by that name in the school or not.”
Calling it an “unfortunate incident”, director school education (DSE), Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, said, “We will review the security protocol of all the schools so that such incidents are not repeated and I appreciate the teachers who ensured that there was no harm done to any of the students.”
“I have asked to file a complaint with the police and also send me a written report of the incident. We will request the police authorities to assist in this regard,” he added.
Salon worker attacks colleague with scissors
An employee of a Sector 37 saloon was injured after being stabbed with a pair of scissors by his colleague, following an argument over a hair dryer.
The complainant Dilshad, who had sustained injury on his hand, had an argument with the accused Sonu over use of a hair dryer, after which the latter attacked him with the pair of scissors.
The accused left the salon after the incident. A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.
-
1.8 kg gold bar found under passenger seat on Dubai flight at Chandigarh airport
Customs officials found 1.8 kg gold concealed under a passenger seat on the Dubai flight that landed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Wednesday evening. Estimated to be worth ₹92 lakh, the gold, forged in the form of a U-shaped bar, was concealed in a black plastic shell and affixed under a passenger seat using a Velcro strap. Vrindaba Gohil, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana, said the gold, weighing 1.80 kg, was 99.49% pure.
-
Chandigarh MC’s C&D plant now also producing recycled bricks
Far making paver blocks out of recycled concrete aggregate, municipal corporation's construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant in Industrial Area, Phase 1, has also started producing bricks. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the automatic block-making machine at the plant had a provision to cast bricks, sized 9” x 4½” x 3”, using recycled construction waste.
-
Chandigarh: Mild power tariff hike for domestic users after 4 years
City's domestic power consumers will have to pay marginally higher than last year with the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission increasing the tariff for the 0-150 units slab by ₹0.25. In the commercial consumer category (high tension), the tariff has been decreased from existing ₹4.70 to ₹4.50. Similarly, for the bulk supply category, the tariff stands decreased from ₹4.40 to ₹4.20. The last increase in the domestic and commercial electricity tariff in Chandigarh was in 2018-2019.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: CBI court rejects Kalyani’s bail plea
Observing that the investigation is at a crucial stage and there is every apprehension of her pressurising the witnesses, a special CBI court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu. After over six years, Kalyani, 36, daughter of a judge at the Himachal Pradesh high court, justice Sabina, was arrested on June 15.
-
Irked by water logging, TDI City residents dump rainwater at developer’s office in Mohali
Vexed over the accumulation of rainwater at TDI City, Sector 117, for the past five days, shopkeepers and residents on Thursday collected the water in a tanker and dumped it at TDI's corporate office in protest. “Shopkeepers and residents have suffered losses and harassment due to rainwater entering their premises. But TDI has failed to act,” he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics