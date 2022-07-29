Unidentified teen found dead at abandoned building in Mohali

The decomposing body of an unidentified teenager was found in an abandoned, waterlogged building in Industrial Area, Phase 8-B, on Thursday.

Satwinder Singh, in-charge of the Phase 8-B police post, said they got information about the body around 4 pm.

“The deceased appears to be around 17 or 18 years old and was only wearing shorts. He seems to have died around two weeks ago. The body was lying in a completely waterlogged area, so drowning cannot be ruled out. We have informed nearby police stations and moved the body to the mortuary of the civil hospital in Phase 6 for autopsy. It will stay there for 72 hours for identification,” he added.