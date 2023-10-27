News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Union government sanctions science and technology cluster at Panjab University

Union government sanctions science and technology cluster at Panjab University

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 27, 2023 05:40 AM IST

The cluster is situated on Panjab University’s Chandigarh campus and would be aimed at connecting knowledge producers with knowledge consumers and end-users

Panjab University, Chandigarh (PU) and Indian Institute of Technology Ropar have been sanctioned a northern region science and technology cluster by the office of Union government’s principal scientific advisor.

The cluster on Panjab University’s Chandigarh campus will focus on agriculture, food processing, indigenous technology development and optimisation, pharma, health care, waste management and sustainable mobility. (HT File)
The cluster on Panjab University’s Chandigarh campus will focus on agriculture, food processing, indigenous technology development and optimisation, pharma, health care, waste management and sustainable mobility. (HT File)

The cluster is situated on PU’s Chandigarh campus and would be a non-profit organisation that is aimed at connecting knowledge producers with knowledge consumers and end-users.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

It will seek to enhance the regional industrial base’s overall competitiveness, research and innovation intensity, and resource utilisation at par with the global industry.

This is the first regional S&T cluster sanctioned by the Union government and will take care the Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

The cluster will focus on agriculture, food processing, indigenous technology development and optimisation, pharma, health care, waste management and sustainable mobility.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out