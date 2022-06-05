Union home minister lays foundation stones of three development projects
Union home minister Amit Shah laid foundation stones of three pivotal development projects costing ₹2,336 crore.
The minister was here for the opening ceremony of the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.
The list of projects includes two medical colleges in Yamunanagar and Kaithal districts to be constructed at the cost of ₹1,942 crore and construction of raw water supply channel of 2800 MW in Gorakhpur under the Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana at an estimated cost of ₹394 crore.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Government Medical College, Yamunanagar is to be built at an estimated cost of ₹997 crore and Government Medical College, Kaithal at an estimated cost of ₹945 crore.
Every district to have one medical college by 2025: Khattar
The CM said from health perspective, dedicated steps are being taken by the state government. Recruitment of specialised doctors along with strengthening the health infrastructures is also being ensured.
Besides this, the state has also set a target of opening one medical college in every district by 2025, he added.
“The number of MBBS seats in Haryana has been increased from 750 in 2014 to 1,600. With more medical colleges coming up in state, the number of seats will go up to 2,900,” he said, assuring that there will be no shortage of doctors in the state.
Khattar, while thanking Shah for laying foundation stone of construction of raw water supply channel, said this nuclear power plant will usher in opening of new vistas of development.
