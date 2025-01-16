Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Union minister releases book on pollution, health at DMCH

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 17, 2025 05:40 AM IST

The book is published under the aegis of Physicians Research Foundation wing of the Association of Physicians of India

Union minister of science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday released a book on ’Pollution & Health’. The book compiled by Dr Vitull Gupta has chapters by several medical experts, including Dr Jyotirmay Pal, Dr V Mohan, Dr Milind Nadkar, Dr Shashank Joshi, Dr Mangesh Tiwaskar and Dr Banshi Saboo. The book was published under the aegis of Physicians Research Foundation wing of the Association of Physicians of India.

(From left) Dr H k Arora, Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Dr Vitull Gupta and DMCH principal Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander unveil the book in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
(From left) Dr H k Arora, Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Dr Vitull Gupta and DMCH principal Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander unveil the book in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On