Union minister releases book on pollution, health at DMCH

Union minister of science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday released a book on ’Pollution & Health’. The book compiled by Dr Vitull Gupta has chapters by several medical experts, including Dr Jyotirmay Pal, Dr V Mohan, Dr Milind Nadkar, Dr Shashank Joshi, Dr Mangesh Tiwaskar and Dr Banshi Saboo. The book was published under the aegis of Physicians Research Foundation wing of the Association of Physicians of India.

(From left) Dr H k Arora, Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Dr Vitull Gupta and DMCH principal Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander unveil the book in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)