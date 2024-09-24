Menu Explore
Unite and ensure Shakti Rani’s victory: Dhami to female voters

ByHT Correspondent, Kalka
Sep 24, 2024 08:14 AM IST

While speaking at the women's conference organised by the BJP in Kalka, Dhami talked about the women empowerment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cited policies like the 50% reservation for women

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday urged the female voters to unite and ensure the victory of Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Kalka nominee Shakti Rani Sharma.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami holding a mace during 'Women's Conference' in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kalka candidate Shakti Rani Sharma for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections at Pinjore in Panchkula on Monday. (ANI)
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami holding a mace during 'Women's Conference' in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kalka candidate Shakti Rani Sharma for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections at Pinjore in Panchkula on Monday. (ANI)

Having fielded a female candidate from Kalka the (BJP) aims to cash in on the female voters.

While speaking at the women’s conference organised by the BJP in Kalka, Dhami talked about the women empowerment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cited policies like the 50% reservation for women.

He also criticised the Congress manifesto, calling it pack of false promises.

Shakti Rani Sharma, the BJP candidate, in her speech, said, “She vowed to work hand-in-hand with the people to address major issues, including the growing menace of drugs in the region.”

Her son, MP Kartikeya Sharma, talking of commitment to eliminate drug menace from Kalka, said, “ Drug dealers, should leave Kalka before October 8, or else face action.” He emphasised that the focus should be on Kalka’s progress and development to bring true growth to the region.

