close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / United Sikh Mission announces health centre in Jalandhar with affordable services

United Sikh Mission announces health centre in Jalandhar with affordable services

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 24, 2023 09:54 AM IST

United Sikh Mission chairman Rashpal Singh informed that the camps this year began on September 18 where apart from free eye check-ups, there were provisions and arrangements for free medicines, free spectacles, and free eye-surgeries along with free meals

The United Sikh Mission (USM), a USA based charitable organisation, is setting up Khalsa Health Centre in Jalandhar, to make health services accessible and affordable to all.

The work of the health centre will be completed by October 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The work of the health centre will be completed by October 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The work of the health centre will be completed by October 2024.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

USM chairman Rashpal Singh Khalsa, while addressing the media at Chandigarh Press Club on Thursday, said, “This Khalsa Health Centre is a tribute to the memory of Mata Pal Kaur and Mata Swaran Kaur, dedicated to serving the needy in the rural region. USM has been serving the underprivileged in the Punjab state since 2005 under their campaign ‘Mission for vision’ which started with a single eye camp in Beas Pind, Jalandhar, to the current status of 2023-24 with 60 eye camps at 60 locations in the state covering population of more than 600 villages. Apart from this, there are 40 camps at three locations– Bias Pind (Jalandhar), Latala (Ludhiana) and Billi Waraich (Jalandhar) around the year to serve the community. By the year-end of 2023, USM will nearly touch a total of 600 eye camps.”

Rashpal Singh informed that the camps this year began on September 18 where apart from free eye check-ups, there were provisions and arrangements for free medicines, free spectacles, and free eye- surgeries along with free meals provided along with pre and post-operative care. It was shared that a total of 8,719 OPD, 1,165 surgeries, 5,060 spectacles and 10,903 medicines were provided in the 21 camps held so far till last evening..

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out