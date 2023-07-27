Chandigarh: 5 laptops, 45,000 stolen from rooms of PGIMER doctors

Police on Tuesday booked an unknown person for stealing five laptops, a USB drive, a hard disk, Bluetooth headphones and ₹45,000 in cash from the rooms of junior resident doctors at the Married Doctors’ Hostel on PGIMER campus on Tuesday.

Chandigarh Police registered a case under Sections 380 (theft ) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of a PGI doctor. (HT File)

Complainant Dr Parveen, a junior resident doctor at PGIMER, said he left for his shift after locking his room at 8 am on Tuesday. On returning, he found the door of his room open and a laptop, along with ₹3,000 in cash from his wallet, missing.

Later, the locks of three more rooms in the hostel were found broken and laptops, cash and other valuables were found missing. After raising the alarm, Dr Parveen lodged a complaint at the Sector 11 police station.

A case under Sections 380 (theft ) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.