‘Unruly behaviour’ notice to 9 BJP MLAs: Decision to be taken at right time, says speaker

Even as Himachal Pradesh gears up to hold budget session from March 10, no action has been taken against nine BJP MLAs who were issued notice in the last budget session for “unruly behaviour”. In March last year, Himachal assembly secretary Yashpal Sharma had issued the show-cause notices under Rule 79 of the Rules of Business of the Assembly. Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania (ANI file)

Ajay Solanki, Congress MLA from Nahan, had complained that the nine BJP MLAs created a ruckus inside the house and the chamber of the Vidhan Sabha on February 28, the day the budget was passed. “The issue was pertaining to the house and decision on action taken will be taken in the house. It is still pending. A decision will be taken when the time comes,” said assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

963 notices of questions received: Pathania

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that for the upcoming budget session, 963 notices of questions have been received from members, out of which 737 are starred (online 680 and offline 57) and 226 are unstarred ones (online 223 and offline 3), which have been sent to the government for further action as per the rules.

The information received from the members through questions is mainly based on the condition of roads, DPRs of approved roads, upgradation of colleges, schools, health institutions, etc, in the state and filling up of vacancies in various departments, tourism, gardens, drinking water supply, prevention of increasing use of water by youth, increasing criminal cases, solar energy and transport system and arrangements made to deal with the damage caused by natural calamities. Apart from this, the MLAs have also highlighted the main issues related to their respective constituencies through questions.

Pathania said that immediately after the question hour, there will be zero hour whose duration will be 20 minutes. An MLA can ask only one question whose duration is not more than three minutes. Pathania said that budget session will be held from March 10 to 28 and sittings will be held even on Saturdays.

Decision on privilege motion notice pending

After speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania served notice of breach of privilege against BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan for making “false allegations and casting aspersion” on the chair in September last year, Mahajan had submitted his reply to the privilege motion notice.

“Mahajan maintains in reply that he did not hurt the speaker through his words,” Pathania said. “Further action will be taken according to rules and is still pending.”

Mahajan had made some remarks during his visit to Chamba.

Mahajan had won the RS elections on February 27 last year defeating Abhishek Manu Singhvi through a draw of lots after both candidates secured 34 votes each.