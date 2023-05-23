Haryana govt report: Untreated wastewater being pumped into Yamuna, Ghaggar rivers

Untapped discharge of millions of litres of untreated effluent has become the main reason behind toxic waters of Yamuna and Ghaggar rivers. Checking the problem remains an uphill task for the authorities. Untreated effluents from the Dhanaura Escape Canal being discharged into the Yamuna near Nabipur village of Karnal district. (file photo)

A monthly progress report by the Haryana government regarding the Ghaggar and Yamuna action plan to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) reveals that over 11 drains are discharging 540 million litres per day (MLD) untreated effluent into the Yamuna as 25 sewage treatment plants (STPs) located in the Yamuna catchment area are non-compliant with the prescribed standards.

In the Ghaggar catchment area, of total 62 STPs with a capacity of 535 MLD, 23 are not meeting the prescribed parameters. While, there are total 59 STPs installed in the Yamuna catchment area, with a capacity of 1,075 MLD, and 25 of them are not meeting the prescribed standard.

The report reveals that of the 80 locations in the Yamuna catchment area where groundwater quality is being monitored by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), water at 14 locations, including six in Palwal, five in Ballabgarh, two in Bahadurgarh and one in Nuh district, was not found fit for drinking.

According to the report, directions have already been conveyed to all task forces to cap such water sources and a display board mentioning “Water is not for drinking purpose” may be placed. Whereas, groundwater at all 78 locations in the Ghaggar catchment areas was found fit for drinking.

The estimated sewage generation in the Yamuna catchment area is 1,098 MLD, while the total sewage generation in the Ghaggar catchment area is 291.46 MLD.

There is a gap of 240 MLD in the installed treatment capacity at present, in comparison to the required amount in some towns in the catchment area of Yamuna, including 144.5 MLD in Faridabad, 86 MLD in Gurugram and 9.3 MLD in Palwal.

Of the total 379 locations, where untreated or partially-treated effluent is being discharged into the rivers, the action plan to control pollution has been completed at only 129.

Even the HSPCB has taken action against the polluters, law violators and officials responsible for failure for vigorous monitoring. As per reports, 1,644 industries have been inspected and closure notice has been issued to 1,318 violating units, 422 violating units have been prosecuted and an environment compensation of ₹94.6 crore has been imposed on 275 units.

On being contacted, HSPCB chairman P Raghavendra Rao said most of the non-complying STPs are old and were not meeting the standard for faecal coliform. “But putting a tap on discharge of untreated effluent into the rivers is the top priority and we will achieve it by the end of 2024,” said Rao, adding that the work was affected due to the Covid pandemic.

