Unverified tenants: Police round up 20, recover weapons, opium in Mohali

Recoveries made following a joint operation by police teams from Mohali, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts
Ropar Range DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar briefing the police teams ahead of the search operation at three housing societies in Mohali on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Continuing their crackdown on unverified tenants, Punjab Police on Thursday recovered seven weapons, 21 lakh in unaccounted cash, 18 gm opium and rounded up 20 people on suspicion following checks at three residential societies in Mohali.

The recoveries were made following a joint operation by the police of three districts – Mohali, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib – at Homeland Heights in Sector 70, Jal Vayu Vihar in Sunny Enclave and Acme Eden Court in Sector 91.

During the search operation, the police teams also impounded 10 vehicles on suspicion.

The operation was led by Rupnagar Range deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and the respective SSPs of Mohali, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib – Vivek Sheel Soni, Sandeep Garg and Ravjot Grewal.

Sharing details, the DIG said the search operation was conducted to instil the well-deserved sense of safety and security among residents. “Police had received information from reliable sources that some tenants were living in these societies without verification and some had even further sublet their flats. The residents’ welfare societies appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Police,” he said.

Over the past one week, Mohali police have also conducted search operations at Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 and TDI City in Sector 110. On finding landlords skipping tenant verification for months, police booked six of them and issued notices to more than 300.

Friday, June 10, 2022
