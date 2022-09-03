UP man gets life imprisonment for rape, murder of 4-year-old Panipat girl
As per the police investigation report, the father of the victim had on September 19, 2017 filed a complaint at Chandnibagh police station of Panipat city, alleging that his daughter was missing since September 17
: A special fast track court in Panipat has given life imprisonment to a man from Uttar Pradesh for the 2017 rape and murder of a four-year-old girl.
While pronouncing the judgement, the court of additional district and sessions judge Sukhpreet Singh also imposed a fine of ₹ 1.10 lakhs on the convict Sukhraj alias Mannu, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
On his complaint, the police registered an FIR under section 365 of the Indian Penal Code and started the investigation. Later, the girl’s body was recovered from a well in Arya Nagar locality of Panipat and the post-mortem examination confirmed that the victim was raped before she was killed. The police added other sections, including 366A, 302 and 201 of the IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against unknown accused.
During the investigation, police suspected the involvement of Sukhraj, a resident of Kaushambi of Uttar Pradesh and he was living in a rented accommodation in the same locality in Panipat.
During questioning, he admitted to the rape and murder of the girl and the police also recovered slippers of the victim based on his spotting. ENDS
