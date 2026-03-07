UPSC 2025: Seven from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh make it to top 100

Anuj Agnihotri, a 26-year-old MBBS graduate from AIIMS Jodhpur, secured the first rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, results announced on Friday showed. Akansh Dhull celebrating his success with his family in Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Rajeshwari Suve M from Tamil Nadu and Akansh Dhull from Panchkula bagged the second and third ranks, respectively.

The commission recommended 958 candidates — 659 men and 299 women — for appointment to various services.

As many as seven candidates from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana, five of them women, made it to the top 100.

Panchkula’s Akansh Dhull, 25, clinched AIR 3 in his third attempt after obtaining AIR 342 in 2023 and AIR 295 in 2024.

A BCom graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, with Commerce and Accountancy as his optional subject, Dhull currently serves in the Indian Audit and Accounts Service.

Dhull said he began preparing during his second year of college and said the journey was shaped by learning from early mistakes. “In the beginning, I made technical mistakes in answer writing and sometimes became overconfident. It took me time to refine my writing and introspect after each attempt,” he said.

His previous attempt saw him score relatively lower in the personality test, which he described as a “huge setback”. “But I had a dream and I had to keep going,” he said.

He is the son of Krishan Dhull, a former office-bearer of the Haryana State Council for Child Welfare, and a government school principal.