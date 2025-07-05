Search
Urban development must go hand-in-hand with environment protection: Khattar

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 09:46 AM IST

Union minister for power, housing, and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar attended the National Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies held at Manesar, Gurugram, on Friday as the chief guest.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addresses during the National Level Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies of States and Union Territories, at Manesar in Gurugram. (PTI)
According to an official statement, in his address, the minister emphasised the crucial role such conferences play in capacity building for urban governance. He said that such events should be regularly organised across the country, and highlighted the importance of utilising online platforms to ensure broader participation. “Wider engagement will empower more people to contribute and help transform the face of our cities,” he said.

He also encouraged the implementation of best practices showcased during the conference, especially by those urban bodies that demonstrated exemplary work, to further improve the quality of life and infrastructure in cities.

The Union minister emphasised that urban development must go hand-in-hand with environment protection, saying that it is essential to keep environmental sustainability at the forefront while pursuing developmental initiatives.

Manohar Lal said that cities will be redeveloped through the central government’s Urban Challenge Fund, under which one lakh crore will be allocated.

