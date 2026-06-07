Urbanisation plan: Gohana to house 3.2L people by 2041, FDP seeks to curb haphazard growth

The Haryana government has notified the final development plan (FDP) 2041 for Gohana in Sonepat district, projecting the NCR town’s population at 3.23 lakh by 2041 and setting aside 2,123 hectares (5,246 acres) for future urban development, including new residential sectors, industrial zones, commercial hubs and transport corridors. As per 2011 census, Gohana town (within municipal committee limits) had a population of 65,708. (HT Photo for representation)

The town and country planning and urban local bodies department have jointly laid down the land-use framework envisaging urban expansion over 2,123 hectares, nearly five times the size of the existing town area of 434 hectares.

The largest chunk of land at 810 hectares, about 38% of the total area under the FDP 2041, has been proposed for residential development with the new integrated licensing policy (NILP) and affordable group housing policy allowed for these sectors. While 220 hectares has been earmarked for industrial development, 120 hectares have been kept for commercial use. About 355 hectares have been kept for roads and communication infrastructure. About 322 hectares have been kept for open spaces and green belts, while 35 hectares have been designated as a natural conservation zone.

As per 2011 census, Gohana town (within municipal committee limits) had a population of 65,708. The total existing population is 81,568 after including five villages in the urbanisable limits of the 2041 FDP.

‘Unbalanced development, inadequate residential, commercial spaces’

As per the June 5 notification, Gohana town is characterised with unbalanced development having inadequate residential, commercial and industrial areas. “The core of the town does not have any consolidated unit of the central business district. With respect to community facilities, Gohana town has only one civil court, civil hospital, six colleges, three higher secondary schools and five primary schools which are inadequate and unevenly located to serve the existing as well as proposed population. The recreational facilities are negligible, as there are no parks or other recreational sports,’’ said the explanatory note on availability of infrastructure.

It also said that the existing town suffered from haphazard land use pattern, unbalanced neighbourhoods, slums, unplanned shopping area without parking facilities, inadequate and unfavourable location of grain market, lakar mandi and vegetable market, defective level crossing of railway resulting into delays and traffic jams, lack of adequate water supply, sewerage and drainage facilities.

‘Town sprawling haphazardly on outskirts’

The final development plan 2041 says that with the rapid increase of population, Gohana town is sprawling haphazardly on the outskirts. The main haphazard development is witnessed towards western side of the town particularly on Jind road, Baroda road, Meham road and Rohtak road. Moreover, with the setting up of police lines, civil courts, 25 bedded civil hospital and grain market on Jind road, bus stand on Rohtak Road, the prospects of development have increased towards western side of the town.

Towards the northern, eastern and southern sides of the town, a drain (number 8) is the main physical barrier for its future expansion. As a result, no major economic activity is coming up towards these areas. However, after re-modeling of drain number 8, the area has become almost free from floods, thus haphazard development towards the eastern side of the town particularly on Sonepat and Panipat roads has also started. In order to check the haphazard development and to channelise the urban growth in a planned way, a controlled area was declared around Gohana municipal committee limits in 1982.

Proposed land use under FDP 2041

Residential: 810 hectares earmarked in sectors 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 13A, 14, 16, 18 and 19 for residential use at an average density of 300 persons per hectare.

Commercial: 120 hectares earmarked for commercial use. Of this, 30 hectares in Sector 11 envisaged for wholesale business - grain market, timber market, auto market, fruit and vegetable market in Sector 11.

Industrial: 220 hectares earmarked for industrial development and accommodate town’s Niwar manufacturing industry, most of which is running from houses due to lack of consolidated industrial area.