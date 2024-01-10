US-based drug smuggling cartel busted in Amritsar, 1 held with 1.5kg heroin & 3 lakh drug money

Amritsar police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a trans-border narcotic smuggling cartel being operated from the US with the arrest of one person after recovering 1.5kg heroin and ₹3 lakh drug money, from his possession, officials said. Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said as per preliminary investigations, Harpreet received the heroin from an unknown person at the direction of Mandeep Singh, a resident of village Rama in Moga, who is residing in the US.

Addressing mediapersons, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrested drug smuggler has been identified as Harpreet Singh, 36, a resident of Rama village in Moga. “The arrested person is a 10th pass out and works as a combine driver,” he said.

Bhullar said following reliable inputs that Harpreet had received a consignment from an unknown person in the Mochi Bazar area in the city, a team from Police Station E-Division under the supervision of DCP (investigation), Harpreet Mandher conducted a special operation and arrested the accused after he had received the consignment from an unknown person.

Bhullar said further investigations are being conducted to probe the backward and forward linkages and unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers.

“Efforts are being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested accused to date,” he added. A case has been registered under sections 21(C), 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Station E Division, Amritsar.