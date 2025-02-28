Use electronic means to give evidence in courts: Haryana chief secretary

The Haryana government has directed public servants to use electronic means for tendering evidence and appearing as witnesses in court proceedings. The directives are in line with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which facilitates the examination of witnesses and the appearance of individuals in courts through modern audio-video technology. Chief secretary Anurag Rastogi in a communication has sought strict adherence of these directives in both letter and spirit. Any laxity or non-compliance will be dealt with seriously, the chief secretary said. (HT File)

Rastogi said that officials must coordinate proactively with the court officer managing the video conferencing facility or the public prosecutor concerned to ensure smooth execution of their testimony.

If a court mandates the physical presence of a government officer/official for tendering evidence, the individual must seek prior permission from their head of office, providing detailed reasons and justification for such an appearance. The head of office must assess the necessity of physical attendance and ensure permissions are not granted routinely or mechanically. Unauthorised physical appearances without approval will result in the denial of Travel Allowance (TA) and Dearness Allowance (DA) and may invite disciplinary action under relevant service rules.

Meanwhile, a notification issued by the additional chief secretary (ACS), administration of justice department, Sumita Misra has notified video conferencing facilities in district courts, state and district legal services authorities, including mediation centres, civil secretariats in Chandigarh, state-level offices of all the departments, boards, corporations, commissions authorities, bureaus, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi and Haryana Niwas at Chandigarh, offices of divisional commissioners, deputy commissioner, SDM, police headquarter, vigilance bureau, state crime branch, PGIMS Rohtak, government hospitals, government-run women rescue homes, protection homes, Nari Niketan, Juvenile Justice Board and District Child Welfare Committees etc. as designated place for the purpose of examination of witnesses by audio video electronic means.