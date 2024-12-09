Use public transport instead of marching on foot: Haryana BJP chief to farmers

Two days after Haryana Police used tear gas shells to disperse Punjab farmers at the Shambhu border during their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march, Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mohan Lal Badoli on Sunday said no one was preventing the farmers from heading to Delhi. “Who stopped them? No one is stopping them. Farmers can come and go as they please,” said Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party president Mohan Lal Badoli while responding to a question during a news conference in Chandigarh. (HT File)

When questioned again about Haryana Police’s actions at the inter-state border and not letting farmers cross the Shambhu border to resume their march on foot, the state BJP chief suggested the farmers use public transport instead.

“Take a train and go. Take a bus. Who is stopping? But the way they want to go, the process needs to be proper,” he said, adding that Haryana farmers are happy and have no problems.

The BJP leader said Haryana values its farmers and that maintaining order on the state’s roads was the primary concern.

“This is a country of farmers. Haryana’s farmers are happy and have no issues. But the process they (Punjab farmers) want to go through should be correct. The only concern is that Haryana’s roads should not be disrupted,” he said, dismissing the protests at the Shmbhu border as a non-issue.

Stating that Haryana farmers are happy as chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has fulfilled their demands, Badoli said Congress was using farmers for political gains.