Chandigarh: Anti-encroachment drive: Illegal constructions razed

The engineering department of UT administration carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Sector 52 Kajheri on Monday, targeting unauthorised occupation on government land. The drive focused on the removal of various illegal constructions, including three permanent structures, eight temporary jhuggis, two car service stations and one cattle shed. The authorities were able to reclaim approximately 2.0 acres of land. The engineering department of UT administration carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Sector 52 Kajheri on Monday, targeting unauthorised occupation on government land. (HT File)

The demolition drive was carried out with support of the enforcement team from the estate office, under the guidance of naib tehsildar Suresh Kumar and in the presence of the sub-divisional magistrate (south), along with substantial police force.

“The Chandigarh administration remains committed to its promise of making the city free from encroachments and more demolition drives will be conducted in the near future to remove unauthorised constructions on government land. These drives convey a strong message that the UT administration is dedicated to preserve the integrity of governmental land and ensure planned development,” said naib tehsildar Suresh Kumar