Illegal cigarettes worth 30,000 destroyed in Chandigarh, 4 shops fined

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 25, 2023 01:36 AM IST

A joint team of various UT departments imposed a ₹500 fine on Sharma Pan House in Sector 19-D and Chaurasia Pan shop in Sector 27-D, and ₹1,000 on Chaurasia Bros in Sector 22-C and ML Bhatia store in Sector 19-C

A joint team from various UT administration departments conducted raids at cigarette-selling shops on Wednesday and destroyed illegal cigarettes worth 30,000.

The fines were imposed by the Chandigarh health department and excise department. (HT File Photo)
The team found that these shops had stocked imported cigarettes without any purchase record and the mandatory 85% pictorial warning regarding health hazard as required under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.

The fines were imposed by the UT health department and the excise department. Illegal loose cigarettes worth around 30,000 were destroyed. The raiding team also comprised officials of police, legal metrology department, and food safety and drug control wing.

Thursday, May 25, 2023
