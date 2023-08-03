Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Purohit launches B Praak’s ‘swachh song’ for Chandigarh

Purohit launches B Praak’s ‘swachh song’ for Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 03, 2023 10:11 AM IST

Purohit said that the song has been dedicated to the citizens of Chandigarh and shall serve as a reminder of our rich heritage and the importance of cleanliness and responsible citizenship

UT administrator and Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday launched the Swachh Chandigarh song ‘Rakhna Sambhaal Chandigarh’, composed and sung by famous Bollywood singer B Praak.

Chandigarh rose to 12th rank cleanest city tag in Swachh Survekshan 2022 from 66th in 2021. (HT)
Chandigarh rose to 12th rank cleanest city tag in Swachh Survekshan 2022 from 66th in 2021. City mayor Anup Gupta encouraged the citizens to strive towards restoring Chandigarh’s lost glory by making it the number one city in Swachh Survekshan 2023.

B Praak said, “The song will encourage people to adopt good practices and work towards making Chandigarh the cleanest city in India”.

During the launch event, a Swachhata Play on theme “Swachhta ke 4 Rang, Apnaao Sang-Sang” was staged by employees of MCC.

