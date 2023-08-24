‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ wraps up with homage to freedom fighters in Chandigarh

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday paid homage to freedom fighters at the state-level ceremony to make the conclusion of the “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” campaign organised at the Tiranga Park in Sector 17. UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit honouring family members of freedom fighters at Tiranga Park, Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The administrator inaugurated the festivities by unfurling the national flag and unveiling the Shilphalakam, on which quotes from PM Narendra Modi and names of freedom fighters are inscribed.

Having commenced on August 9, the celebrations were being organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as per the directions of the UT administration and central government.

Purohit administered the “Panch Pran” pledge to the attendees, urging them to forever honour the bravehearts who paved the way for our freedom and progress, and to commit to the cause of nation-building. He also paid homage to freedom fighters and honoured their families by presenting shawls as tokens of respect and underscored the national anthem’s message that embodies the spirit of “Unity in Diversity”, a central aspect of India’s rich cultural heritage.

UT adviser Dharam Pal, meanwhile, emphasised that the campaign envisioned a harmonious celebration of India’s “soil and valour”.

He expressed gratitude to the freedom fighters, defence personnel, Central Armed Police Forces and state police, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. A symbolic gesture of unity followed, with everyone in the gathering holding a fistful of “maati” (soil) in their hands. The event also featured cultural performances by school students.

Among others in attendance were mayor Anup Gupta, UT home secretary Nitin Yadav, deputy general of police Praveer Ranjan and other senior officials of the administration and members of the armed forces.