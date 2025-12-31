Already in limbo, the much-touted pan city 24X7 water supply project came under severe criticism from UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday who expressed shock at how the detailed project report (DPR) the project was made without conducting a proper survey and in absence of a study. UT administrator Kataria conveys displeasure on ‘oversights’ in 24X7 water supply project DPR

“I was there when Home minister Amit Shah had inaugurated the pilot project of 24X7 water supply in Manimajra last year. We gave speeches in the project’s favour and that water will be supplied round-the-clock on all seven days a week. In the wake of so many issues, how will it ever be possible?” he asked the municipal corporation (MC) General House.

Kataria went on to add that the tendering of the project in itself is odd. “As per the project, as much as 27% of the pipeline is to change. Where is that pipeline? Which road? Did anyone conduct any survey on which pipe in which area is damaged? You just took out tenders and wanted to change the pipe, but where?” he said.

The administrator added that they are facing difficulties in executing the project. “Ofcourse we will make all attempts to give sufficient water in the area. But right now, we are not giving any water. The illegal connections are not being stopped?” he said, adding that it is sustainable only when the trend of storing water underground and in over-head tanks comes to an end.

Questioning the feasibility of the pan city water supply project, Kataria asked, “Now the question is whether the 24X7 water project can be executed pan city. It is just not possible, no matter how much you try. We do not stop wasting water. If you dig up all the roads of the city to change pipes, you will not be able to fight elections. I have learnt a lesson in Udaipur, people lose their businesses when roads are dug up all around, you cannot do that.”

“I also wonder who is the brave man who made the DPR? It is surprising that without payment, a DPR gets made. It is very evident that the DPR gets washed out when one goes to the field,” he said.

Approved by House in 2019

The UT administration had first signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Agence Française de Developpement (AFD) in 2016, under which the French agency agreed to support projects in water supply, sanitation, and waste management. The detailed project report (DPR) for the citywide 24×7 water supply scheme was approved by the MC House in December 2019.

The AFD board, in December 2020, approved €48 million (over ₹500 crore), accompanied by a grant of €11.38 million (over ₹100 crore) from the European Union to support the project implementation.

Simultaneously, under the Smart Cities Mission, Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) launched a pilot project for 24x7 Water Supply Project in Manimajra with the objective of transitioning from an intermittent to a continuous water supply system.

Although inaugurated in August 2024, the project has faced issues, including allegations of corruption and reports of dirty water, leading to scrutiny from Vigilance and a performance audit.

MC to generate funds from own sources

After detailed discussion in the House over the 24X7 water supply project in which councillors from BJP, Congress as well as the AAP expressed concerns over the escalating cost of the project, it was decided that the project will proceed in a phased manner and the pipes will be changed wherever these are required after conducting a survey.

“The MC will generate its own funds to proceed with the project,” said Mayor Harpreet Babla.