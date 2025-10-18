UT chief secy directs CHB to start solar panel installation on flats

UT chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad has directed the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) to start installing solar panels on the rooftops of CHB flats as part of the administration’s vision to transform the UT into a model solar city. However, no decision has been taken yet on launching the proposed housing schemes in Sectors 53 and 54.

Officials are considering whether to auction the land to private developers or construct the flats through CHB, following a directive to prioritise affordability in the upcoming CHB housing project. Earlier, the board had planned to launch the schemes before Diwali.

Prasad chaired a detailed review meeting of CHB on Friday, focusing on operational efficiency, innovation and accountability. Presentations covered staff strength, recovery of outstanding dues and other key operational areas.

A senior CHB officer said discussions on the Sector 53 and 54 projects were held, but the final decision will be taken after the minutes of a September 11 meeting held under the chairmanship of UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria are finalised.

The chief secretary emphasised CHB’s role in meeting the city’s housing needs and called for innovative schemes aligned with Chandigarh’s urban growth plans. In the context of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0, he instructed CHB to conduct public awareness campaigns in coordination with banks to ensure smooth implementation and greater citizen participation.

Prasad also directed that the solar panel project be executed in close coordination with CREST (Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society). The initiative aims to promote renewable energy adoption and reduce the city’s carbon footprint, reinforcing Chandigarh’s status as a leading smart and sustainable city.