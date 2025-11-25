UT cop held for attacking colleague’s brother with knife

Tension gripped the Dhanas Police Complex on Monday morning after a violent clash between two police families ended with a senior constable allegedly attacking the brother of a woman constable with a knife. Police officials said both parties are being questioned to verify the sequence of events. (iStock)

The victim, 23-year-old Nishant Pandey, a lawyer practising at the district courts, sustained injuries on his hand and was rushed to GMSH-16, where doctors administered stitches.

According to the police, the incident occurred outside the residence of lady constable Neha Pandey. In her complaint to the Sarangpur police station, Neha stated that Nishant was leaving for court on his Activa scooter when senior constable Amit, currently posted at the Police Lines, stopped him without any provocation.

Amit allegedly began abusing Nishant and then forcibly sat on his scooter, insisting that he drop him further down the road. When Nishant refused, Amit reportedly got agitated, leading to a heated argument. In a sudden act of rage, Amit allegedly attacked him with a knife, injuring his right hand.

Hearing the commotion, several residents gathered at the spot, after which Neha immediately alerted the police. A team reached the scene promptly and took Amit into custody. Nishant was taken to the hospital for medical care.

Police officials said both parties are being questioned to verify the sequence of events. Efforts are underway to recover the weapon used in the attack and ascertain the exact motive.