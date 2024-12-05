Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UT education department starts 5 schemes for student welfare

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 05, 2024 09:18 AM IST

The department has also initiated the department of science and technology (DST) - Young Scientist Fellowship scheme for students

The education department of UT administration has implemented five schemes for the year 2024-25. Under the “Padho Pardesh” scheme for students coming from minority communities, there will be a subsidy on interest on educational loans for overseas studies. The scheme is a “central sector scheme” for the communities declared as minority in terms of Section 2 (c) of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992. The guidelines/conditions for eligibility and online application are available at www.minorityaffairs.gov.in/.

The UT education department has also initiated the department of science and technology (DST) - Young Scientist Fellowship scheme for students. (iStock)
The UT education department has also initiated the department of science and technology (DST) - Young Scientist Fellowship scheme for students. (iStock)

Under “Central Scheme to Provide Interest Subsidy” (CSIS) on education loans to economically weaker sections (EWS) students, the initiative provides full interest subsidy during the period of moratorium on education loans taken by EWS students for pursuing any of the approved courses of studies in technical/professional streams from recognised institutions in India. CSIS aims to check the existing geographical imbalance with regard to gross enrolment ratio in higher education institutions. The guidelines for eligibility and filling up of online application are available at www.education.gov.in/.

Under “Nai Udaan”, there will be support for minority students clearing prelims conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), state public service commissions and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to adequately equip them to compete and to increase the representation of the minority in the civil services. Eligible candidates may apply online through the portal, www.naiudaan-moma.gov.in for availing of the benefit under the scheme within one month from the date of declaration of result along with all requisite documents.

The UT education department has also implemented the “women scientist scheme” which aims to provide opportunities to women scientists and technologists between the age group of 27 to 60 years, who have left out due to various circumstances and desire to return to mainstream science. They will work as bench-level scientists. The guidelines for eligibility and filling up of online application are available at www.online-wosa.gov.in. The department has also initiated the department of science and technology (DST) - Young Scientist Fellowship scheme for students.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On