UT education department starts 5 schemes for student welfare

The education department of UT administration has implemented five schemes for the year 2024-25. Under the "Padho Pardesh" scheme for students coming from minority communities, there will be a subsidy on interest on educational loans for overseas studies. The scheme is a "central sector scheme" for the communities declared as minority in terms of Section 2 (c) of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992. The guidelines/conditions for eligibility and online application are available at www.minorityaffairs.gov.in/.

Under “Central Scheme to Provide Interest Subsidy” (CSIS) on education loans to economically weaker sections (EWS) students, the initiative provides full interest subsidy during the period of moratorium on education loans taken by EWS students for pursuing any of the approved courses of studies in technical/professional streams from recognised institutions in India. CSIS aims to check the existing geographical imbalance with regard to gross enrolment ratio in higher education institutions. The guidelines for eligibility and filling up of online application are available at www.education.gov.in/.

Under “Nai Udaan”, there will be support for minority students clearing prelims conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), state public service commissions and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to adequately equip them to compete and to increase the representation of the minority in the civil services. Eligible candidates may apply online through the portal, www.naiudaan-moma.gov.in for availing of the benefit under the scheme within one month from the date of declaration of result along with all requisite documents.

The UT education department has also implemented the “women scientist scheme” which aims to provide opportunities to women scientists and technologists between the age group of 27 to 60 years, who have left out due to various circumstances and desire to return to mainstream science. They will work as bench-level scientists. The guidelines for eligibility and filling up of online application are available at www.online-wosa.gov.in. The department has also initiated the department of science and technology (DST) - Young Scientist Fellowship scheme for students.