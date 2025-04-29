Menu Explore
UT education dept forms panel to look into fight between teachers of govt school

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 29, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Sanskrit teacher Sanjay Kumar Ruhela slapped and physically assaulted TGT Mathematics teacher Arun with an iron chair in the school library. The incident is captured on the CCTV at the school library

The UT education department has formed a committee to look into a reported incident of physical assault that took place between two teachers at the Government High School, Sector 29.

As per officials, the incident happened on April 23 at the school premises. (File)
As per officials, the incident happened on April 23 at the school premises. (File)

As per officials, the incident happened on April 23 at the school premises. Sanskrit teacher Sanjay Kumar Ruhela slapped and physically assaulted TGT Mathematics teacher Arun with an iron chair in the school library. The incident is captured on the CCTV at the school library.

After the incident, the headmistress, in a letter,r has requested the transfer of Ruhela. As per the letter, it was further alleged that Ruhela frequently raised issues over assigned duties and adjustment periods, fostering an unhealthy environment. Further, no student has opted for Sanskrit in the school over the past three years.

The grievance and redressal committee members of the school decided to write a letter seeking Ruhela’s transfer to another school.

Officials of the UT education department have confirmed receiving the letter and have formed a committee to look into the matter.

