UT mandates strict adherence to timelines for disciplinary inquiries

The UT administration has directed all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, offices, institutions, boards, and corporations to strictly adhere to prescribed timelines while conducting disciplinary proceedings against employees.

In an official communication issued by the department of personnel, the administration on December 10 clarified that following a Government of India notification dated March 29, 2022, the conditions of service for Group A, B, and C employees under the administrative control of the UT administrator are aligned with those applicable to corresponding central civil services posts with effect from April 1, 2022. There are around 20,000 employees under group A,B and C.

The orders have been issued after directions of Punjab and Haryana high court, which in its order dated October 13, 2025, in the case Khairati Lal vs State of Haryana, had emphasised the need for timely conclusion of disciplinary proceedings and issued specific directions to prevent undue delays.

In view of the court’s observations, the Chandigarh administration has drawn attention to paragraph 23 of the department of personnel and training (DoPT) guidelines, which specifies timelines for various stages of disciplinary inquiries, from initiation to conclusion. The administration has underlined that adherence to these timelines is mandatory to ensure fairness, transparency, and administrative efficiency.

As a result, disciplinary proceedings in the Chandigarh administration will be governed by the guidelines issued by the DoPT, Government of India. These guidelines, detailed in an office memorandum dated March 26, 2024, lay down clear procedures and timelines for handling disciplinary cases involving central civilian employees.

A senior officer of UT administration said earlier disciplinary inquiries often remained pending for years because there were no enforceable timelines and the process lacked accountability. Cases were repeatedly delayed due to frequent transfers or retirement of inquiry and disciplinary officers, routine adjournments sought by both departments and charged employees, slow movement of files, and poor record management. In many instances, proceedings were kept in abeyance citing court cases or fear of procedural lapses, even when no formal stay existed. Since no officer was held personally responsible for delays, inquiries gradually lost priority, leaving employees under prolonged uncertainty and exposing departments to adverse court orders and financial liabilities, the officer said.

All departments have been instructed to circulate the contents of the communication among officers and officials working under their control to ensure proper awareness and compliance. The order has been issued with the approval of the competent authority.

Officials said the move aims at streamlining disciplinary processes, reducing prolonged inquiries, and aligning the UT’s administrative practices with central government norms as well as judicial directives.

Box

Head: Streamlining disciplinary process

Issuance of chargesheet

Once a decision is taken to initiate disciplinary action, the chargesheet should be issued promptly, preferably within 30 days.

Submission of written defence

The charged officer is normally given 10–15 days to submit a written statement of defence.

Any extension should be reasonable and recorded in writing.

Appointment of inquiry officer (IO) & presenting officer (PO)

The IO and PO should be appointed within 15 days of receiving the defence statement or after expiry of the time allowed for it.

Completion of inquiry proceedings

The inquiry officer should complete the inquiry within 6 months.

In exceptional and complex cases, this may be extended, but reasons must be recorded and approval of the competent authority obtained.

Submission of inquiry report

After completion of hearings, the IO should submit the inquiry report within 15 days.

Representation on inquiry report

The charged officer should be given 15 days to submit representation on the inquiry report, if required.

Final decision by disciplinary authority

The disciplinary authority should pass a final order within 1 month after receiving: the inquiry report, and the employee’s representation (if any).