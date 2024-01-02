UT witnesses growth of 29% in GST collection in Dec

The goods and services tax (GST) collection in the city in December witnessed an increase of 29% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2022. The collection for October stood at ₹ 389 crore, ₹ 38 crore more than ₹ 351 crore collected during the same month in 2022. (iStock)

According to the ministry of finance, the collection for December 2023 stood at ₹281 crore, ₹63 crore more than ₹218 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The collection for November stood at ₹210 crore, which was 20% more than ₹175 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The collection for October stood at ₹389 crore, ₹38 crore more than ₹351 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

In September, the UT witnessed growth of just 6% ₹219 crore, which was ₹13 crore more than ₹206 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

Growth of 7% was recorded in the month of August. The tax collection was ₹192 crore against ₹179 crore during the same month in 2022.

The GST collection had registered an increase of 23% in July which stood at ₹217 crore, ₹41 crore more than ₹176 crore collected in the same month in 2022.

The collection in June was ₹227.06 crore. It saw a growth of 34% which was ₹57.36 crore more than ₹169.7 crore collected in the same month in 2022.

The GST collection for May had witnessed a record increase of 55%. The collection stood at ₹259 crore, ₹92 crore more than ₹167 crore collected in the same month in 2022. It was the highest-ever collection for a month by the city since the inception of the GST.

In April, a marginal increase of 2% which stood at ₹255 crore, ₹6 crore up from ₹249 crore collected during the same month in 2022 was recorded.

A 10.09% jump in collection was witnessed in March with a mop-up of ₹202 crore, ₹18 crore more than ₹184 crore collected in the same month a year before.

The collection for February too saw a marginal 5% increase at ₹188 crore, ₹10 crore higher than ₹178 crore collected during corresponding period in 2022.