News / Cities / Chandigarh News / UT witnesses growth of 29% in GST collection in Dec

UT witnesses growth of 29% in GST collection in Dec

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 02, 2024 07:18 AM IST

According to the ministry of finance, the collection for December 2023 stood at ₹281 crore, ₹63 crore more than ₹218 crore collected during the same month in 2022

The goods and services tax (GST) collection in the city in December witnessed an increase of 29% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2022.

The collection for October stood at 389 crore, 38 crore more than 351 crore collected during the same month in 2022. (iStock)

The collection for November stood at 210 crore, which was 20% more than 175 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The collection for October stood at 389 crore, 38 crore more than 351 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

In September, the UT witnessed growth of just 6% 219 crore, which was 13 crore more than 206 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

Growth of 7% was recorded in the month of August. The tax collection was 192 crore against 179 crore during the same month in 2022.

The GST collection had registered an increase of 23% in July which stood at 217 crore, 41 crore more than 176 crore collected in the same month in 2022.

The collection in June was 227.06 crore. It saw a growth of 34% which was 57.36 crore more than 169.7 crore collected in the same month in 2022.

The GST collection for May had witnessed a record increase of 55%. The collection stood at 259 crore, 92 crore more than 167 crore collected in the same month in 2022. It was the highest-ever collection for a month by the city since the inception of the GST.

In April, a marginal increase of 2% which stood at 255 crore, 6 crore up from 249 crore collected during the same month in 2022 was recorded.

A 10.09% jump in collection was witnessed in March with a mop-up of 202 crore, 18 crore more than 184 crore collected in the same month a year before.

The collection for February too saw a marginal 5% increase at 188 crore, 10 crore higher than 178 crore collected during corresponding period in 2022.

