UTCA T20 meet: Spinners Rahul, Gaurav take HIIMS Hawks in semis

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 22, 2025 09:36 AM IST

Table-toppers WildWood Warriors will take on fourth-placed Talanoa Tigers in the first semi-final on Saturday; in the second semi-final, second-ranked HIIMS Hawks will clash with City Challengers

The UTCA’s Chandra Shekhar Azad T20 tournament has reached its thrilling knockout stage with the top four teams set to battle in the semi-final at Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

Players in action during UTCA’s Chandra Shekhar Azad T20 tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Players in action during UTCA’s Chandra Shekhar Azad T20 tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Table-toppers WildWood Warriors will take on fourth-placed Talanoa Tigers in the first semi-final on Saturday. In the second semi-final, second-ranked HIIMS Hawks will clash with City Challengers. The Hawks secured their place in the semi-final with a commanding seven-wicket victory over City Challengers.

Chasing 113, unbeaten batters Jashanjot (39) and Nikhil Sharma (30) guided Hawks to victory at the loss of three wickets in 16 overs. Earlier, Gaurav Gambhir (3/14) and Rahul Singh (3/3) dismantled Challengers for 112.

In another match of the day, Punjab Panthers registered a six-wicket win over Manohar Mavericks. Chasing a modest target of 141, skipper Ankit Kaushik (43) and unbeaten Aayush Sikka (34) made the job easy for his team in the 19th over. Earlier, Jaskiran Singh (3/16) and Rohit Dhanda (2/18) restricted Mavericks to 140/7.

