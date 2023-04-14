Chandigarh court convicts man of raping 13-year-old stepdaughter

A local court has convicted an Uttar Pradesh of raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter in 2018.

The accused was booked on April 13, 2019, on the complaint of the child’s mother. (HT)

The court of additional district judge Swati Sehgal held the accused guilty under Section 376 (3) (committing rape on a woman under 16 years) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The sentence will be pronounced on Saturday.

The mother had told the police that she had two sons, aged 17 and 15, a 13-year-old daughter from her first marriage. After her first husband abandoned the family, she got married to the accused in 2013.

While they initially lived in Uttar Pradesh, they moved to Chandigarh after four months of marriage. She said she was against having more children, but the accused would keep pressuring her. Later, he started assaulting her and her children, and would also make advances at her daughter.

In 2018, he took her daughter to his native place without informing her and also refused to return her custody. The woman further alleged that on November 6, 2018, he called her up while raping her daughter. She recorded the phone call and informed the police on November 11, 2018.

She filed another complaint at the public window on December 12, 2018, and an FIR for kidnapping and rape was finally registered on April 13, 2019.

