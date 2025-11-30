Search
Sun, Nov 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Vaishno devi med college row: Hindu body holds protest

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 07:18 am IST

Samiti convenor Col (retd) SS Mankotia said, “We first performed prayers at the historic Shri Raghunath Mandir followed by a protest march that passed through RN Bazar, Bharat Mata Chowk, Shalamar and culminated at Indira Chowk.”

A controversy over the admission of 44 Muslim students to the first batch of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) triggered a protest by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti (SMVDSS) at Raghunath Chowk on Saturday.

Members of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti raise slogans during a protest against the grant of majority seats in MBBS to Muslim students from Kashmir at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)
Members of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti raise slogans during a protest against the grant of majority seats in MBBS to Muslim students from Kashmir at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)

Samiti convenor Col (retd) SS Mankotia said, “We first performed prayers at the historic Shri Raghunath Mandir followed by a protest march that passed through RN Bazar, Bharat Mata Chowk, Shalamar and culminated at Indira Chowk.” He said the protest marked the formal launch of the agitation, adding that teams had been formed in other districts to organise similar demonstrations.

The protest saw participation from men, women and youth.

“There is no need to make it a Hindu versus Muslim issue. We are simply demanding that the list be revoked because 44 students of a particular community have been selected in the maiden batch of 50 students,” said protester Sarika Gupta. “Those who don’t have faith in Vaishno Devi should not get admission in it.” She added that medical colleges should not be built from devotees’ donations.

Another protester, Vishal Sharma, said, “The government should amend the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Act 1999 and ensure 100% reservation to the Hindu community.”

The BJP and other Hindu groups have also demanded that the MBBS admission list be scrapped and admissions restricted to Hindu students.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Vaishno devi med college row: Hindu body holds protest
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A protest by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti erupted over the admission of 44 Muslim students to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, prompting calls to revoke the list. Participants demanded amendments to the admission policy, asserting that the institution should prioritize Hindu students, reflecting broader tensions within the community regarding access to education.