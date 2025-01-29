Vaishno Devi ropeway project: High-level panel holds 4th consultation meet with stakeholders

To bring an end to the stalemate over proposed ropeway project between Tarakote Marg and Sanjichhat, the high-level panel constituted by the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha held its fourth meeting with the representatives from various associations and groups, including the rural development forum, senior citizens welfare forum and prominent members of panchayats surrounding Katra on Tuesday. Dr Bhan expressed his satisfaction with the meeting’s outcome stating that it concluded on a positive note with stakeholders committing to collaborative efforts for the region’s overall development. (File)

Sinha is the chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB).

Board’s proposed ropeway project, at a cost of ₹250 crore, has run into rough weather as residents of Katra, including pithuwallas, pony-wallas and palanquin owners, besides shopkeepers are opposing it due to the fear that the ropeway project would render them jobless.

“The meeting was convened swiftly in response to requests from various associations and groups demonstrating the committee’s commitment to engaging with the local community before proceeding ahead with the project,” said an official spokesperson.

The committee headed by Dr Ashok Bhan and also comprising of Suresh Sharma, members of the SMVDSB, Ramesh Kumar, divisional commissioner of Jammu and Anshul Garg, chief executive officer, SMVDSB held discussions with associations and groups focused on addressing concerns and gathering feedback from stakeholders ensuring that their voices are also heard in the decision-making process for as per directions of the LG

The groups also extended their wholehearted support to the various development projects initiated by the Shrine Board, including the passenger ropeway, while emphasising the need for continuous and sustainable development. They encouraged the Shrine Board to carry on such projects that enhance infrastructure, amenities and overall experience for pilgrims and locals. However, they also underscored the importance of considering the concerns, needs and aspirations of the local population during the planning and execution of these projects for maintaining a delicate balance between fostering development and preserving the region’s unique religious, social and cultural heritage.

Representatives from key panchayats surrounding Katra, including Garn, Aghar Jitto, Kanjli, Akhali Button, Hutt and Bhaga, expressed their gratitude for the priority darshan provision at Mata Vaishno Devi announced by the chief executive officer of the shrine board. Additionally, the representatives applauded the construction of four temples along the Trikuta Hills Parikrama Marg stating the initiative as a visionary move by the board.

Dr Bhan expressed his satisfaction with the meeting’s outcome stating that it concluded on a positive note with stakeholders committing to collaborative efforts for the region’s overall development. He remarked that two groups were unable to attend the meeting but the HLC remains open to further discussions and consultations, ensuring that all stakeholders are heard before any final decisions are made.