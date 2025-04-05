Vaishno Devi sees huge rush as more than 2 lakh devotees pay obeisance in five days, shrine board enhances facilities

More than 2.15 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra during the first five days of the ongoing Navratri festival, which began on March 30, officials said. The shrine recorded a footfall of over 48,000 pilgrims on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to a senior official, the influx of pilgrims has been significant, with an average of 45,000 devotees visiting the sanctum sanctorum daily. On Saturday alone, the shrine recorded a footfall of over 48,000 pilgrims. “The number is likely to rise further as the festival progresses,” the official added.

To ensure smooth and safe pilgrimage during the nine-day-long festival, security has been intensified across Katra and along the route to the shrine, located at an altitude of 5,200 feet. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, who also serves as the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), recently visited the shrine to offer prayers and review arrangements.

The shrine board has introduced a series of upgraded facilities and new initiatives to enhance the overall pilgrimage experience. These include installation of nearly 200 smart lockers near the Bhawan skywalk area, providing secure storage linked with RFID cards. Additionally, complimentary slots have been allocated for divyang (differently-abled) devotees to participate in Garbhjoon Arti at Adhkuwari and Atka Arti at Bhawan.

Resting and holding zones have been established at Banganga and Adhkuwari to provide comfort in all weather conditions. The Inderprasth Bhojanalaya at Adhkuwari has also been expanded to accommodate 200 devotees. Langar services have been extended to Shubhra Bhawan at Banganga, supplementing existing facilities at Tarakote Marg, Sanjichhat, Adhkuwari, and Bhairon Ji, with special fast-related food options available.

The shrine board has also ensured ease of travel for pilgrims through battery-operated vehicles, passenger ropeway, and helicopter services. Dedicated quotas for helicopter bookings and complimentary battery car services for divyang pilgrims are also in place.

In terms of donations, the shrine received ₹171.90 crore in the financial year 2024-25 till January. The highest donation collection was recorded in 2023-24 at ₹231.50 crore, up from ₹223.12 crore in 2022-23 and ₹166.68 crore in 2021-22. The donations had dropped to ₹63.85 crore in 2020-21 due to the pandemic.