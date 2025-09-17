Vaishno Devi yatra resumes after 22-day suspension due to landslide

The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta Hills in Reasi district resumed on Wednesday morning after a suspension of 22 days due to the landslide near Ardhkuwari that claimed 34 lives and injured 20 on August 26. Pilgrims chanting slogans as they arrive to proceed for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Darshani Deodi, Katra, in Reasi district on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Shrine board officials said the yatra began at 6am after the temporary suspension due to inclement weather conditions and essential maintenance of the track. The pilgrimage is expected to see a large number of devotees in the coming days, particularly during the upcoming Navratri festival from September 22 to October 1.

A shrine board official at Niharika, the registration counter where visiting pilgrims register themselves and get RFID cards before embarking on the pilgrimage, said: “Pilgrims are advised to carry valid identification, follow designated pathways and cooperate with on-ground staff. For live updates, booking services and helpline support, devotees can visit the official website of www.maavaishnodevi.org.”

“The resumption of the yatra marks a reaffirmation of our collective faith and resilience and the board remains committed to upholding the sanctity, safety and dignity of this pilgrimage,” he said.

Another official attributed the delay in resuming the yatra to a safety audit on the traditional Ban Ganga Marg and Tarakote Marg. “The field staff had been assigned to conduct a safety audit. During the suspension of the pilgrimage, loose rocks besides dangerously hanging trees on the slopes were removed,” he said.

Katra upbeat, but no word on probe report

With the resumption of the yatra, hustle and bustle has also returned to Katra town, which serves as the base camp. “We are extremely happy that the pilgrimage has resumed. We were facing a tough time because we had no money to sustain our families. Our horses had no fodder,” said a local pony operator.

Following the death of 34 pilgrims, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had ordered a probe on August 29 by a three-member panel, comprising additional chief secretary Shaleen Kabra, IGP, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti and Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar.

Sinha had ordered the panel to investigate the causes of the tragedy and submit the report within two weeks. However, the findings are still nowhere in sight.

Sinha had formed a similar panel on January 1, 2022, following a stampede at Bhawan that killed 12 pilgrims. However, the findings of that inquiry were also never made public, drawing criticism from various quarters, including civil society and legal activists.

That probe panel was also headed by Shaleen Kabra, who was then principal secretary of the home department.