close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Valedictory function on training programme at CSSRI

Valedictory function on training programme at CSSRI

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 26, 2023 07:22 AM IST

AARDO is a group of 32 countries, with 18 from Africa and 14 from Asia, working in the field of rural development for its member countries through various capacity-building programmes

The Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI) on Saturday organised a valedictory function for nine delegates of the African-Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO) sponsored international training on “Use of poor quality waters in agriculture”.

The 12-day training was attended by nine delegates from seven AARDO members, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Kenya, Zambia, Jordan and Eswatini, who are facing problems regarding poor-quality groundwater and salt-affected soils. (HT)
The 12-day training was attended by nine delegates from seven AARDO members, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Kenya, Zambia, Jordan and Eswatini, who are facing problems regarding poor-quality groundwater and salt-affected soils. (HT)

AARDO is a group of 32 countries, with 18 from Africa and 14 from Asia, working in the field of rural development for its member countries through various capacity-building programmes.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The 12-day training was attended by nine delegates from seven AARDO members, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Kenya, Zambia, Jordan and Eswatini, who are facing problems regarding poor-quality groundwater and salt-affected soils.

The function was chaired by AARDO secretary general Dr Manoj Nardeosingh and attended by the deputy director general, of natural resource management, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) SK Chaudhari, director, ICAR-CSSRI, Dr RK Yadav and other dignitaries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out