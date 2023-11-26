Valedictory function on training programme at CSSRI

The Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI) on Saturday organised a valedictory function for nine delegates of the African-Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO) sponsored international training on “Use of poor quality waters in agriculture”. The 12-day training was attended by nine delegates from seven AARDO members, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Kenya, Zambia, Jordan and Eswatini, who are facing problems regarding poor-quality groundwater and salt-affected soils. (HT)

AARDO is a group of 32 countries, with 18 from Africa and 14 from Asia, working in the field of rural development for its member countries through various capacity-building programmes.

The function was chaired by AARDO secretary general Dr Manoj Nardeosingh and attended by the deputy director general, of natural resource management, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) SK Chaudhari, director, ICAR-CSSRI, Dr RK Yadav and other dignitaries.