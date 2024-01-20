close_game
Valley to get 2-3 hour extra power cuts

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 20, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Currently, the power department generates a mere 50 to 70 megawatts of electricity from local resources (hydel projects) in Kashmir

The Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has announced to extend power curtailment for two to three hours everyday as water discharge has further dropped in rivers and streams due to the prolonged dry spell.

This winter, the consumers in the Valley witnessed a severe power crisis, which was somewhat eased by the import of an additional 350 megawatts in December (HT File)
Currently, the power department generates a mere 50 to 70 megawatts of electricity from local resources (hydel projects) in Kashmir. In last winter, it was around 200 to 250 megawatts. In summers, the local power generation reaches over 500 megawatts.

“This is for the information of the general public that due to a drastic reduction in power generation resulting in reduced availability of power, KPDCL shall be forced to temporarily increase the curtailment by 2 to 2.5 hours across Kashmir during peak hours. The temporary increase shall be reversed as soon as sufficient power is available,” the department said in a statement.

This winter, the consumers in the Valley witnessed a severe power crisis, which was somewhat eased by the import of an additional 350 megawatts in December.

