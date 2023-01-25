VB arrests 6 Haryana officials, private contractor in graft case

Six officials of Haryana PWD (B &R) and Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (HAFED) and one private contractor have been arrested by the state vigilance bureau for their involvement in the alleged embezzlement of ₹2 crore.

As per the vigilance bureau officials, the action was taken after an assessment report revealed embezzlements of ₹2 crore in the construction of the godown of Hafed in Bhor Saidan village of Kurukshetra district in 2016 and the assessment was completed in 2022.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajeev Jain, superintending engineer and the then executive engineer of the PWD (B&R) and Sumit Kumar, sub-divisional engineer, Vibhor Nagpal and Rajesh Sirohi, junior engineers, Prem Singh, section officer, and Rajbir Singh, an accountant at Hafed.

The bureau has also arrested a private contractor Shashank Garg for his involvement in the embezzlement. Talking to Hindustan Times, Vigilance Bureau’s Karnal DSP Narender Kumar said that they have been arrested following the investigation report and registration of the first investigation report (FIR) by the bureau.

He said that the accused in connivance with each other embezzled ₹2 crore during the construction work of the godown of the Hafed department and passed bills in favour of the co-accused contractor. He said that they have been booked under sections 218, 409, 420, 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 13(1)(d) 13(1)(C) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.