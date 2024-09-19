VB arrests patwari for accepting 5,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state, has arrested revenue patwari Joginder Pal, posted at revenue circle Jahanpur, tehsil Mukerian in district Hoshiarpur for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state, has arrested revenue patwari Joginder Pal, posted at revenue circle Jahanpur, tehsil Mukerian in district Hoshiarpur for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 5,000. (HT File)

Disclosing this here today an official spokesperson of the state VB said this above-mentioned revenue official was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Sarup Singh, a resident of village Jahanpur, in Hoshiarpur on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line.

He further informed that the complainant has alleged that the patwari has taken illegal gratification of ₹5,000 on three different occasions for entering mutation of ancestral land.

On the basis of this verification report a case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the said patwari at VB police station Jalandhar range. The accused has been arrested and will be produced in the competent court tomorrow. Further investigation into this case was under progress.