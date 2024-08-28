VB books three over misappropriation of PMAY funds

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered corruption cases against a panchayat secretary, a sarpanch and a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna (PMAY) scheme for illegally usurping central grants amounting to ₹1,20,000. The illegal beneficiary Mukhtiar Singh already have a pucca house built in five marlas at Saido Ke Hithar village in Punjab’s Fazilka district (HT File)

A spokesperson of the VB said a probe into misappropriation of PMAY funds was started against the panchayat secretary Santokh Singh, posted at the block development and panchayats office, Fazilka, Mahla Singh, Sarpanch, and Mukhtiar Singh, the beneficiary. Mahla and Mukhtiar are both residents Saido Ke Hithar village in Punjab’s Fazilka district. “During the investigation it was found that Mukhtiar had received funds to the tune of ₹1,20,000 fraudulently under the PMAY scheme despite having a house built in five marlas in his village on the panchayat land allotted by the state government,” the spokesperson added.

He further informed that sarpanch Mahla and panchayat secretary Santokh, in connivance with each other, had approved the self-declaration of illegal beneficiary Mukhtiar despite having knowledge of his pucca house.

Under the PMAY scheme, poor and middle-class families receive assistance from the central government to build a permanent home. The government also provides a subsidy of up to ₹2.5 lakh, depending as per the family’s income. In case of any discrepancies, authorities can ask for the money back from the beneficiaries.

Cases under sections 13(1)A with 13(2) of prevention of corruption act and under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of a valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471(using as genuine a forged document), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC have been registered against all the three accused at the VB police station in Ferozepur range.

A probe into the case is on, the spokesperson added.