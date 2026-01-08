VB GRAM G will ensure labourers’ wages reach them directly: Jakhar

The Viksit Bharat G RAM G scheme has dismantled the middlemen-driven system by ensuring that wages meant for poor labourers are transferred directly into their bank accounts, besides enhancing livelihood security in rural areas by increasing the guaranteed employment period from 100 to 125 days. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar addressing a gathering at Kheowali Dhaba village in Fazilka district on Wednesday. (HT)

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said this while addressing a gathering after the party launched a statewide public awareness campaign on the scheme from Kheowali Dhaba village in Fazilka district on Wednesday.

The campaign, he said, was aimed at countering what the party described as sustained misinformation being spread by opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

Calling the VB GRAM G scheme a major pro-poor initiative of the Union government, Jakhar said it ensured that money meant for labourers reached them directly, eliminating leakages and corruption.

“The noose has tightened around those who earlier deprived the poor of their rightful dues through corrupt practices. That is why the AAP and the Congress are opposing the scheme,” he claimed.

Launching a sharp attack on the AAP-led Punjab government, Jakhar alleged that corruption had flourished under the earlier MNREGA framework. He claimed that over 6,500 cases of corruption had surfaced in Punjab under MNREGA, yet chief minister Bhagwant Mann had failed to take action against even a single person.

“Those who benefitted illegally under the old system are now protesting because their income streams have dried up,” he said.

Jakhar further said the AAP government provided only 26 days of employment on average this year under NREGA, while Fazilka district recorded a mere 17 days.

Questioning the government’s defence of the old scheme, he asked why 100 days of employment were never ensured if it was truly effective.

“The earlier system had no accountability. Under the new law, responsibility will be clearly fixed, which is why the state government is uneasy,” he said.

Referring to the political climate ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, Jakhar warned that “Delhi-based leaders” would eventually leave, while the chief minister will be left to face public anger. He urged the government to focus on deteriorating law and order and alleged that its much-publicised “war against drugs” had been reduced to a public relations exercise, with little impact on the ground.

Saying Punjab stood at a crossroads due to “immature policies” of the ruling party, Jakhar asserted that the BJP was the only strong alternative capable of pulling the state out of economic distress and ensuring development for all sections with stable governance.

Earlier, former minister Surjit Kumar Jyani, MLA Sandeep Jakhar, Vandana Sangwan and other leaders also addressed the gathering.

Later, Jakhar visited a site near the residence of the Fazilka deputy commissioner, where he alleged crores of rupees were allegedly siphoned off under the old NREGA scheme in the name of developing a “so-called Badda Lake”. He claimed that no lake existed at the site, despite payments having already been released from the government treasury.